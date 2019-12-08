A 28-year-old Milwaukee man died Sunday after leading police on a chase and crashing his car, police said.
Police responded around 1 a.m. to a domestic abuse call involving the man, Milwaukee Police Inspector Daniel Thompson said. The man took off when police arrived.
Police later round the man in a parked car around 6:30 a.m., the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.
As police approached the vehicle the suspect fled and led police on a short chase. The man was speeding and drove the car for about a minute before losing control and crashing in front of the Milwaukee Safety Academy, Thompson said.
The man died at the scene. He was the only person in the car.
