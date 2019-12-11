When a passerby found Annette Seymour’s mutilated body across from the St. Paul Cathedral, police immediately suspected her estranged husband.

Although he was never formally charged with the crime, it took 27 years to truly exonerate him.

Investigators used DNA evidence to track down a Minneapolis man they now believe to be the true killer in the 1992 cold case. On Tuesday, prosecutors charged John Robert Capers, 65, with second-degree murder in connection with the case. Capers, who has no listed address, was arrested Wednesday morning.

“This is the third cold case we have charged as a direct result of the dedication and hard work of our cold case prosecutors, dating back to 2015,” said Ramsey County Attorney John Choi. “We continue to put fresh eyes on cases that previously went unsolved in hopes of finding justice for the surviving family members as well as our community.”

Seymour’s case went cold almost immediately after her death on July 14, 1992.

A citizen called police around 7:30 a.m. after locating her half-naked body near the entrance of the now sealed Selby Avenue streetcar tunnel. An autopsy revealed that Seymour, 39, had been stabbed eleven times in the neck, chest and back during a struggle.

Investigators arrested her husband, James Fletcher, at the medical examiner’s office when he came to see her body. He was released the next day.

The couple had an abusive history together that resulted in at least eight arrests, fueled both partners’ alcohol and mental health problems, court records show.

Fletcher told police that they were separated after four years of marriage because of Seymour’s drinking problem, according to the criminal complaint. But they still occasionally spent the night together and, that night, he was staying at her apartment on the 200 block of Dayton Avenue. But they got in a fight and she chased him outside around 1 a.m., then he went to stay at a friend’s house.

Fletcher died in 2008, before he could learn what really happened.

The following year, investigators with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension conducted forensic tests on key pieces of evidence in the case, pulling semen stains from Seymour’s shirt.

The DNA profile matched that of Capers — and excluded Fletcher without a doubt.

During an interview with authorities in 2011, police showed Capers a picture of Seymour. “[He] denied knowing her, ever meeting her, or having anything to do with her death,” according to the criminal complaint.

Capers is believed to have lived less than 2 miles from the crime scene at the time of her death.

It’s unclear why it took so long after investigators identified a possible suspect to file charges. But St. Paul police officials say his DNA was matched around the time that the department lost grant funding to support a dedicated cold case investigator.

Right now, cold cases remain assigned to homicide investigators, who pick them up when they have time.

“It comes down to an issue of resources, the complexity of the cases and the workload,” said police spokesman Steve Linders. “In this particular case, our investigators, along with Ramsey County Attorney’s Office, were doing a review of cold cases and saw some potential in this one.”