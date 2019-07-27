Police in Eveleth, Minn., have arrested a 30-year-old suspect in a nonfatal shooting in nearby Virginia.

Just before 7 p.m. Friday, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the head in the 800 block of 6th Avenue S., according to Virginia Police Chief Nicole Young-Mattson. The man was taken to Essentia Health Hospital and airlifted to Duluth, where he remains hospitalized, she said in an e-mailed statement. The victim’s name has not been released.

The suspect was arrested about 5:45 a.m. and booked into the St. Louis County jail pending attempted murder and assault charges, police said. The Star Tribune generally does not name people before they’re charged.