Police in Eveleth, Minn., have arrested a 30-year-old suspect in a nonfatal shooting in nearby Virginia.
Just before 7 p.m. Friday, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the head in the 800 block of 6th Avenue S., according to Virginia Police Chief Nicole Young-Mattson. The man was taken to Essentia Health Hospital and airlifted to Duluth, where he remains hospitalized, she said in an e-mailed statement. The victim’s name has not been released.
The suspect was arrested about 5:45 a.m. and booked into the St. Louis County jail pending attempted murder and assault charges, police said. The Star Tribune generally does not name people before they’re charged.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Swimmer drowns in central Minnesota lake
In southeastern Minnesota, a missing boater's body was pulled from Lake Pepin.
Minneapolis
One man dead after a night of three shootings in Minneapolis
The latest homicide capped a violent week in the city.
South Metro
Summer school steps outside the classroom
Metro area districts' enrichment and academic offerings are broader than ever.
Local
Lakevile summer school steps outside the classroom
Grader schoolers at Lakeville's "Launch into Learning" program took part in a nature scavenger hunt as part of their summer studies.
Duluth
Girl Scouts thought to be injured in BWCA return safely
The drama began after lightning struck uncomfortably close to their campsite.