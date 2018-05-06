TOWN OF ALMOND, Wis. — Authorities in central Wisconsin have arrested a suspect in the fatal shooting of a man over the weekend.

According to the Portage County Sheriff's Office, a 911 caller reported the shooting in the Town of Almond on Saturday night. Deputies arrived at the home and found that a man had been shot and killed.

Officers searched the area and took a 31-year-old man into custody about an hour alter.

While the suspect was at large, the prom at Almond High School was temporarily suspended, and students and others were moved to another location. Once the suspect was arrested, the prom was allowed to continue.

Authorities say no other suspects are being sought. The suspect is in jail and expected to appear in court early this week.