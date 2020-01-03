Minneapolis police have arrested a suspect in connection with the city’s first homicide of the year.

A 38-year-old man wanted for fatally stabbing Jabir Ahmed Ali turned himself in to police Thursday night, said Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder.

The suspect was booked into the Hennepin County jail on probable cause murder, Elder said.

Ali, a 25-year-old from Faribault, Minn., was one of two stabbing victims police found in a car near W. Broadway and N. Fremont avenues about 5 a.m. Wednesday. He died at the scene, Minneapolis police said.

Ali died of a stab wound to the groin, the Hennepin County medical examiner said.

A second stabbing victim found at the scene had noncritical injuries, police said.

The suspect has previous convictions for domestic abuse, disorderly conduct, possession of a controlled substance and driving with a suspended driver’s license.

The Star Tribune generally does not name suspects until they are charged.