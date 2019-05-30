The suspected gunman in a killing last month of a 33-year-old in his St. Paul home has been arrested and charged.

Antonio L. Richardson, 30 and with no permanent address, was charged Wednesday in Ramsey County District Court with second-degree intentional murder in connection with the April 15 killing of Matthew R. Schramm in his home in the 1700 block of Benson Avenue, just off W. 7th Street.

Authorities have visited the house more than 30 times in the past eight months — mostly on calls of troubling activity, suspicious vehicles, drug possession and disturbances. Schramm had co-owned the small rambler since 2016, according to county property records.

Richardson remains jailed in lieu of $1 million bail ahead of a court appearance Thursday afternoon. His criminal history in Minnesota spans his entire adult life and includes three convictions for assault, two for drug crimes one for disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint:

Someone in the home identified in the charging document as “LAF” called police after finding Schramm dead, and officers located the victim in a bedroom and shot in the head.

Antonio L. Richardson Credit: Ramsey County jail

Richardson arrived earlier that day in an SUV, knocked on the door and windows while yelling into the house. He was let inside and left five minutes later.

The SUV’s driver told police he took Richardson to the home looking for LAF. The driver said Richardson came out and said he shot “Dude,” but the complaint does not say why he shot Schramm.

Other witnesses told police that Richardson was mad at LAF for holding him hostage in the basement of a different home in St. Paul about 10 miles from where Schramm was shot.

Police caught up with Richardson on Tuesday, more than five weeks after the killing. He said he’s been to the home on Benson “in the past for parties” but denied having any role in Schramm’s death, the complaint read.