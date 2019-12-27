WYOMING, Minn. — Authorities have arrested a Minnesota man accused of kidnapping his 6-month-old son from the boy's mother after assaulting her. The infant was later found safe.
Wyoming, Minnesota police on Friday apprehended Ben Tietz, 38, along with help from the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office. Tietz is the father of the child but does not have custodial rights, authorities said.
The victim told police she was assaulted Thursday in a vehicle on Interstate 35 and again in a Wyoming gas station bathroom.
The child was dropped off at a house in White Bear Lake..
