CHICAGO — Reaction to R. Kelly being charged with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse:

"The survivors are heroes." — Filmmaker dream hampton, producer of the documentary "Surviving R. Kelly," via Twitter.

"I know it is Oscar weekend, but this proves some films are bigger than awards, ratings, and how much money is made. @dreamhampton's 'Surviving R. Kelly' paved the way for justice." — Comedian W. Kamau Bell, via Twitter.

"We often say that if this had come out a couple of years ago, maybe it wouldn't be received the same way. We have to really thank the #MeToo movement headed by Tarana Burke and the Time's Up movement. They have really changed the conversation and opened the doors for us." — Jesse Daniels of Kreativ Inc, one of the executive producers of the six-part documentary series "Surviving R. Kelly," in an interview.

"Thanks to #MuteRKelly and 'Surviving R. Kelly' it seems that the reckoning has come for Robert.... So many brave people made this day possible and I'm in awe of them all." — Political commentator Zerlina Maxwell, via Twitter.

"The days of running and hiding his victimization of women from the criminal justice system have now come to an end for R. Kelly." — Attorney Gloria Allred, who represents two of Kelly's accusers, in a statement.