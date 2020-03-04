WASHINGTON — U.S. businesses added 183,000 jobs last month, a solid gain that shows the economy was largely healthy when the coronavirus outbreak spread further around the globe.
Large companies added roughly two-thirds of the jobs, while hiring among smaller firms was relatively weak. Manufacturing and mining firms shed jobs, while hiring in health care and hotels and restaurants was strong.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
TV & Media
Randy Shaver among 5 new Minnesota Broadcasting Hall of Fame inductees
Allan Lotsberg, the latter half of the "Clancy and Willie" weekday children's show in the 1960s and 1970s, will also be inducted.
Variety
Survey: U.S. businesses added 183,000 jobs in February
U.S. businesses added 183,000 jobs last month, a solid gain that shows the economy was largely healthy when the coronavirus outbreak spread further around the globe.
National
Supreme Court takes up 1st big abortion case of Trump era
The Supreme Court is taking up the first major abortion case of the Trump era, an election year look at a Louisiana dispute that could reveal how willing the more conservative court is to roll back abortion rights.
National
The impact of spreading virus on businesses and economy
ALTERED EXPECTATIONS: General Electric Co. General Electric believes the viral outbreak could have a negative impact of about $300 million to $500 million on its…
Variety
Edmunds: Five sedans worth considering amid the SUV mania
SUVs are among the most popular vehicles on the road today, and their sales growth has come at the expense of the traditional four-door sedan.…