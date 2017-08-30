About 80 percent of Twin Cities area residents are trusting of their neighbors, the second-highest percentage of metro regions covered by a newly released national survey.

More than 4,000 people nationwide were asked in the online survey by London-based YouGov, “How trusting, if at all, are you of your neighbors?”

Those respondents in Minneapolis-St. Paul and the suburbs, 202 of them, replied: very trusting (27 percent) and somewhat trusting (52 percent).

Among those wary of their neighbors, the results were: not very trusting at 13 percent and not at all trusting at 4 percent. Three percent are not sure.

Women in Minnesota were slightly more likely — 83 to 77 percent — to say they are somewhat or very trusting of their neighbors.

Only Portland, Ore., scored higher, 83 percent, when it comes to trusting neighbors. Close behind Minneapolis-St. Paul were Denver (79 percent) and four metro areas at 77 percent: Denver, Philadelphia, Tampa-St. Petersburg and Seattle-Tacoma.

At the bottom is Los Angeles (66), with Cleveland, Miami-Fort Lauderdale and Washington, D.C., a rung above at 71 percent.

The survey of adults was conducted July 27-31 through an online interview administered to a select number of members of the YouGov panel of 1.2 million individuals who have agreed to take part in surveys. E-mails are sent to panelists selected at random from the base sample.

Founded in 2000, YouGov is a marketing research firm with operations in Europe, North America, the Middle East and the Asian Pacific.