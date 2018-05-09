TIRANA, Albania — An international report released Wednesday into the situation of the Roma people in the Western Balkans showed that up to 93 percent of Roma women are unemployed, with one-third of all Roma families there going to bed hungry.

Still, the survey by the United Nations Development Program and the World Bank, supported by the European Commission, showed some progress for the Roma, sometimes known as Gypsies, with more Roma children attending school than before 2011.

The study covered Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia and Kosovo, all countries at different levels of integration with the European Union.

The survey highlighted low numbers of Roma completing school and unemployment of 73-86 percent as the top shortcomings in their integration. The number of employed Roma ranges from 11 to 27 percent, mainly involved in waste collection.

Though fewer Roma live in overcrowded households than before 2011, there remains a gap in living conditions compared to the rest of the region's population. Most Roma do not have access to mains water, the report said.

Survey results will help Brussels assess Western Balkan countries' progress on Roma integration.

"The results of this survey will give the Commission a solid base for assessing the progress made on Roma integration during the enlargement process," said Christian Danielsson, head of enlargement department at the European Commission.

Better housing conditions, health care and access to jobs in the public sector are seen as challenges that need to be addressed in tackling the Roma's disadvantages.