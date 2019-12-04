WASHINGTON — U.S. companies added just 67,000 jobs in November, a private survey found, barely half the gain of the previous month. Payroll processor ADP said that manufacturers, construction firms and mining companies cut 18,000 jobs combined.
It typically takes roughly 100,000 or so new jobs a month to absorb population growth and keep the unemployment rate from rising.
November's job gains are the fewest in six months and are far below what economists are expecting in Friday's government employment report, which is expected to show an increase of 190,000 jobs. ADP's figures don't include government hiring and frequently diverge from the government's official report.
