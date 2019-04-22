MINNEAPOLIS — Surveillance videos posted to a Chinese social media site show JD.com founder Richard Liu walking with the woman who accuses him of rape in a lawsuit.

The videos, posted Monday on Weibo, show the woman and Liu walking to her apartment, with her arm linked through his. The videos are edited and do not show what happened in the apartment, where the woman says she was raped in August.

But an attorney for Liu says they dispel "false claims" about the incident.

The law firm representing the woman says the video clips are consistent with what she told police.

Liu was arrested Aug. 31 in Minneapolis on suspicion of felony rape, but prosecutors said in December he won't face charges because of evidence problems.