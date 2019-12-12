Amid all of the individual talent on display, surprises seem sure to emerge as winter sports seasons kick into high gear for wrestling, gymnastics, boys' swimming and diving, and Alpine and Nordic skiing for girls and boys. Wrestling's highest-profile stars have graduated, but nationally ranked athletes and strong teams with championship names are back. Three-time gymnastics champion Chaney Neu, after achieving an unprecedented perfect score in a state-meet routine, is recovering from an injury, while a returning champion in Class 1A moves up to 2A. If there's a theme to swimming and skiing, it's a relative dearth of returning champions, ensuring new ones to recognize. Coverage on C2, C9
Wild
With Koivu and Staal out, Donato gets bigger role with Wild
With Eric Staal's status uncertain, the Wild's depth could be further tested when it resumes a three-game homestand Thursday against Edmonton — a challenge that Ryan Donato can help the Wild overcome
Sports
World championship event aimed at revitalizing pro skiing
Efforts to revitalize traditional professional alpine ski racing are culminating in a network-televised world championship event planned for April 2020 at Taos Ski Valley in northern New Mexico , organizers said Wednesday.
Wild
San Jose Sharks fire coach Peter DeBoer
The slumping San Jose Sharks fired coach Peter DeBoer on Wednesday less than seven months after playing in the Western Conference final.Doug Wilson announced the…
Wolves
Brogdon, Holiday help Pacers rally past Celtics 122-117
Malcolm Brogdon scored 29 points and Aaron Holiday scored 11 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter to help the Indiana Pacer rally past the Boston Celtics, 122-117 on Wednesday night.
Wolves
Harden scores 55, Rockets withstand scare from Cavaliers
James Harden scored 55 points — 20 in the fourth quarter — and Russell Westbrook added 23 points as the Houston Rockets withstood an unexpected scare from Cleveland and held on for a 116-110 win Wednesday night over the free-falling Cavaliers, who have lost eight straight and 14 of 15.