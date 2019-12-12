Amid all of the individual talent on display, surprises seem sure to emerge as winter sports seasons kick into high gear for wrestling, gymnastics, boys' swimming and diving, and Alpine and Nordic skiing for girls and boys. Wrestling's highest-profile stars have graduated, but nationally ranked athletes and strong teams with championship names are back. Three-time gymnastics champion Chaney Neu, after achieving an unprecedented perfect score in a state-meet routine, is recovering from an injury, while a returning champion in Class 1A moves up to 2A. If there's a theme to swimming and skiing, it's a relative dearth of returning champions, ensuring new ones to recognize. Coverage on C2, C9