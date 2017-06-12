Royce Lewis, an 18-year-old shortstop for JSerra Catholic High School in San Juan Capistrano, Calif., was the Twins' choice as the first overall pick in the MLB Draft on Monday night.

The choice was a bit of a surprise. The most hyped prospect for the draft was pitcher Hunter Greene, a 17-year-old at Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, Calif. Greene was at Target Field for a workout last week.

There was speculation that the Twins would take a college standout like dual threat Brendan McKay of Louisville or pitcher Kyle Wright of Vanderbilt.

Greene went No. 2 to the Cincinnati Reds and McKay went No. 4 to Tampa Bay after San Diego took North Carolina prep pitching standout MacKenzie Gore at No. 3.

Lewis, a righthanded hitter, could be a value pick for the Twins, who might save money to filter down and sign other draft choices. The projected bonus for the No. 1 pick is $7.8 million. The Twins are believed to have been negotiating with some of the top prospects before the draft, including Lewis, and could sign him for less than projection.

The Twins have a compensation round pick, between the first and second rounds, at No. 35, and have the first pick of the second round at No. 37.

Because they had the worst record in MLB last season, the Twins had the top pick and the largest bonus pool at $14,156,800.

Lewis, 6-1 and 190 pounds, could be an outfielder in professional baseball. He is a very good athlete with a quick bat and the ability to hit for power.

"I love the middle of the diamond the most," Lewis said on MLB Network. "I love the shortstop position."

"He can impact the game in all phases," said Mike Radcliff, the Twins vice president for player development. "We want to keep in the middle of the field. In our minds, he's a shortstop. Right now, that's the preferred route."

MLB Network analyst Dan O'Dowd compares him to Houston leadoff man George Springer. "I would take him off shortstop," O'Dowd said. "I'm not saying I wouldn't let him play short. I think he profiles in center [field]."

Lewis was the 2017 Gatorade Player of the Year in California and Trinity League Player of the Year for the third consecutive season. He was named MVP of the 2016 Under Armour All-American Game at Wrigley Field and the Perfect Game All-American Classic MVP at Petco Park.

The native of Aliso Viejo, Calif., was also a member of the gold medal-winning USA Baseball 18U National Team in 2016.

His father, William, played football at Fullerton College and Chino State, and his mother, Cindy, played softball at U.S. International and San Jose State.

This is the third time since the draft started in 1965 that the Twins had the first pick. They took Joe Mauer in 2001 and in 1983 drafted pitcher Tim Belcher, who did not sign.