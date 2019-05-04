It was only a matter of time before Louis C.K.'s attempted comeback would include a stop at his favorite venue, Acme Comedy Co.

That time is now.

The once celebrated comedian, who lost his TV show and many fans after admitting in 2017 to inappropriate sexual behavior, announced Saturday that he'll do four shows at the Minneapolis club Tuesday and Wednesday.

C.K. has said on many occasions that Acme is close to his heart and credits owner Louis Lee for giving him confidence early in his career. He last appeared at Acme in 2016, making a surprise appearance after a sold-out show at Target Center, showing his support for Lee in his battle with a nearby parking lot developer.

C.K. started returning to comedy clubs eight months ago, mostly unannounced spots in New York. Some audience members have walked out when he took the stage. Lee has said several times over the past year that he'd be happy to welcome C.K. back to his club and is prepared for possible protests.

Tickets for the shows are only $33.30, but as of early Saturday morning were only available by email for Acme Comedy Co. "insiders." TIckets may open up to the general public at some time at acmecomedyco.com but they are expected to go fast.