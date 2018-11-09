EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. _ SurModics Inc. (SRDX) on Friday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $1.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
The Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to 5 cents per share.
The drug delivery technology company posted revenue of $23 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported a loss of $4.5 million, or 34 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $81.3 million.
SurModics expects full-year results to range from a loss of 7 cents per share to earnings of 23 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $92 million to $97 million.
SurModics shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SRDX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SRDX
