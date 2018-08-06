EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. _ SurModics Inc. (SRDX) on Monday reported a fiscal third-quarter loss of $2.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to 27 cents per share.

The drug delivery technology company posted revenue of $22.2 million in the period.

SurModics expects full-year earnings in the range of 39 cents to 44 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $79 million to $81 million.

SurModics shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

