EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. _ SurModics Inc. (SRDX) on Monday reported a fiscal third-quarter loss of $2.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
The Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to 27 cents per share.
The drug delivery technology company posted revenue of $22.2 million in the period.
SurModics expects full-year earnings in the range of 39 cents to 44 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $79 million to $81 million.
SurModics shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SRDX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SRDX
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.