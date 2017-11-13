Several months after closing its esteemed second-floor restaurant, Brewer’s Table, Surly Brewing is marching into a new era with a new chef and a totally remade menu in its beer hall.

Executive chef Ben Peine, taking over the kitchen following James Beard Award finalist Jorge Guzman’s departure, has ramped up the menu from elevated bar food to something that feels more like a restaurant – albeit with the beer hall’s typical raucous atmosphere.

New in the lineup are items like oysters on the half shell (pictured below), oven-roasted trout with hazelnuts, preserved lemon and a caper vinaigrette and beer-steamed mussels with fennel sausage and smoked tomato (pictured above).

Of course, a few of the more beloved items are still sticking around. The Surly burger and the hog frites (complete with smoked pork, pepper jack fondue and giardiniera) haven’t gone anywhere, nor the Naseem’s hot chaat, a chickpea-based snack made via a recipe from Surly owner Omar Ansari’s father.

Many of the menu items indicate a pairing with one of Surly’s many beers – such as the Coffee Bender to pair with the kale toast and the Surlyfest with the roasted cauliflower – but the wait staff will also pair a beer with any menu item if requested.

Also new to the beer hall: a made-in-house hot sauce line, with six flavors ranging from "kinda mild," made with aji rico peppers, to "fuego," made with pickled habaneros.

And coming in early 2018: the new Neapolitan-style pizza eatery upstairs.

The remake of the Brewer’s Table does not yet have a name or an opening date.

(Food photos by Amelia Rayno; brew hall photo by Aaron Lavinsky)