HANALEI, Hawaii — Officials in Hawaii say a surfer has been bitten by a shark off Hanalei.
A statement released by the Kauai Fire Department says a man was surfing off Hanalei on Monday when he was apparently bitten by a tiger shark.
The man sustained lacerations to his leg and was transported to a hospital.
Hanalei Bay has been closed to swimming. Lifeguards will check the area Tuesday to decide if the beach can open.
