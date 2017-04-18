The city’s response to Jim Surdyk’s disregard for state liquor law took a turn Tuesday, as Minneapolis City Council members rejected a tentative settlement reached with the liquor store owner a week ago.

A 10-day suspension of Surdyk’s liquor license and $6,000 fine are not stiff enough penalties after Surdyk opened his northeast Minneapolis liquor and cheese shop on March 12 — a Sunday, a council committee said, and ordered city staff to negotiate a more severe punishment.

Minnesota lawmakers this year repealed the state’s decades-old ban on Sunday liquor sales, but that repeal doesn’t go into effect until Sunday, July 2, and Surdyk opened his doors — and kept them open — despite orders to close from city officials.

“We went down and asked him not to open, the state called him and asked him not to be open, and he basically said, ‘Too bad, I’m not going to do it,’” Council Member Lisa Goodman said. “If he had shut down right after they came in and asked him to do so, I might have felt different.”

A new deal must be negotiated over the next month, the council committee said, and there may be a public hearing. Goodman said she has heard from “a lot of members of the public” about the matter, and they are not happy that Surdyk might have gotten off with a $6,000 fine and 10-day suspension.

Initially, the city slapped Surdyk with a $2,000 fine and ordered that his liquor license be revoked for the month of July, which would have been a crippling penalty.

Jim Surdyk listened as his attorney spoke to members of the Minneapolis City Council.

The store on East Hennepin Avenue is an institution in northeast Minneapolis, founded in 1934 by Surdyk’s grandfather, Polish immigrant Joseph Surdyk. The business has evolved from a discount liquor store in the 1970s to a gourmet shop with fine wine and cheese.

Surdyk told the Star Tribune 10 years ago that the store’s sales were $25 million per year, meaning a monthlong closure would likely be a multimillion dollar hit to the business.

But the city of Minneapolis said last week it had reached a tentative agreement with Surdyk’s that would impose a 10-day suspension to take place on the first nine Sundays starting July 2, plus a one-day suspension on a Saturday of the store’s choosing. Surdyk would also have to pay a $6,000 fine.

Surdyk attended the meeting Tuesday but did not speak publicly. He said before the meeting he would have been fine with the settlement being approved.

His lawyer, Dennis Johnson, told council members that a $6,000 fine would wipe out any profit Surdyk made on March 12, the day he opened illegally. Johnson attempted to make no justification for his client’s actions, however.

“It’s simply that it was a boneheaded move,” Johnson said. “We need to deal with it, and accept any consequences that come from the city.”

Johnson said Surdyk just wants the problem to be resolved, and he is hoping that time and the fact that his business has been a model of regulatory compliance for 40 years, will help the city show some leniency.

“In the heat of the moment he made a horrible decision,” Johnson said, as Surdyk looked on. “He can’t justify what he did. He screwed up.”