– The Supreme Court said Monday it will not review a Kentucky law that requires doctors who perform abortions to give a detailed description of the fetus' development while the woman is shown an ultrasound image, even if she objects.

Without comment or noted dissent, the court said it was not taking up a challenge to the law filed by doctors at Kentucky's only abortion clinic. The doctors contended the state's requirements violated their First Amendment rights.

The Supreme Court already has one high-profile abortion case on its docket this term. Next month, it will consider a Louisiana law that requires physicians to have admitting privileges at a nearby hospital. It is almost identical to a Texas law the court struck down in 2016 as medically unnecessary, and meant to limit access to the procedure. But the court's membership has changed since then, and now has a conservative majority thought to be more receptive to laws that restrict abortion.

A majority of states require ultrasounds before abortions, but a smaller number have varying requirements about what must be offered to the woman. Kentucky in 2017 passed a law that required doctors to show the ultrasound image and describe in detail the fetus, even if the woman did not want the information.

The law forcing the physician's words was a "compelled speech mandate wholly unrelated to traditional informed consent and therefore presumptively unconstitutional," said the brief from EMW Women's Surgical Center.

A federal district judge struck down the law, but a panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit revived it. Kentucky said the appeals court got it right.