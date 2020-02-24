– The Supreme Court on Monday added a major case to its docket to decide who prevails when a group's religious beliefs conflict with a city's attempt to eliminate discrimination.

The justices will take up a legal fight from Philadelphia, where city officials ended a contract to provide foster care services with Catholic Social Services because the agency said it would not accept applications from same-sex couples who want to take care of children. The case will be heard in the term that begins in October.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit ruled the city was within its rights to end the contract and was not targeting the Catholic agency in enforcing its policy that those with whom it does business not discriminate.

Philadelphia's contract with the agency has expired, but the group is asking the court to require the city to renew it.

The case will be seen as a major test of whether the Supreme Court will reconsider precedents that uphold generally applicable laws that do not specifically target religious groups.

The city and the American Civil Liberties Union had told the court that the 3rd Circuit's opinion followed the court's precedents and did not demand review.

Marcel Pratt, Philadelphia's city solicitor, had told the court that it would create "mayhem" if it did not allow the city to follow its own policies in awarding contracts. He said: "Philadelphia is proud of our long-standing commitment to supporting freedom of religion and preserving equal access to services for all people. … Unfortunately, CSS … defied the city's nondiscrimination policy."

Lori Windham, senior counsel at the Becket Fund, which represents the agency, said it is Philadelphia that is putting children at risk. "Over the last few years, agencies have been closing their doors across the country, and all the while children are pouring into the system," Windham said. "We are confident that the court will realize that the best solution is the one that has worked in Philadelphia for a century — all hands on deck for foster kids."