WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court will consider reviving a Montana program that gives tax credits to people who donate to private-school scholarships. The state's highest court had struck down the program because it violated the Montana constitution's ban on state aid to religious organizations.
The justices say Friday that they will review the state court ruling, which Montana parents are challenging as a violation of their religious freedom under the U.S. Constitution.
The Montana Supreme Court ruled that the program giving tax credits of up to $150 for donations to organizations that give scholarships to private-school students amounts to indirect aid to schools controlled by churches.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Supreme Court sends Florida cross case back to lower court
Court decisions directing the removal of a cross from a public park in Florida should get another look, after a Supreme Court ruling that upheld a different cross in Maryland, the high court said Friday.
National
Lawsuit seeks to block Georgia law that bans most abortions
A federal lawsuit filed Friday in Atlanta is the latest effort by abortion providers and advocacy groups to challenge a wave of restrictive abortion laws passed in conservative states.
National
Supreme Court to decide on Trump's bid to end DACA
The Supreme Court will decide whether President Donald Trump can end an Obama-era program shielding young immigrants from deportation.
National
Justices won't revive Alabama ban on abortion procedure
The Supreme Court won't revive Alabama's ban on the most commonly used procedure in second-trimester abortions. The measure has been blocked by lower courts.
World
Trump jokes to Putin: 'Don't meddle in the election'
With a smirk and a finger point, President Donald Trump dryly told Russia's Vladimir Putin "Don't meddle in the election" in their first meeting since the special counsel concluded that Moscow extensively interfered with the 2016 campaign.