WASHINGTON - The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear an appeal from two of the nation's largest cable TV firms and decide whether they can be sued under the nation's oldest civil rights law for having refused to carry the programs of a black-owned network.

Byron Allen, a comedian, entrepreneur and owner of Los Angeles-based Entertainment Studios Networks, said he repeatedly contacted Comcast and Charter Communications over several years seeking to have his channels carried on those cable networks.

He said those companies had made no licensing deals with programming firms owned by blacks, and he alleged several executives had made racially derogatory comments. In 2016, he filed a $10 billion discrimination suit against Charter and a $20 billion claim against Comcast.

A federal judge in Los Angeles refused to dismiss the suits. And in February, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals cleared the suits to proceed, ruling the cable firms could be held liable if racial bias was "a motivating factor" in their refusal to do business with Allen's firm, even if it was not the deciding factor or the actual cause.

The discrimination suit was brought under the Civil Rights Act of 1866. Adopted by the Reconstruction Congress, it said "all persons … shall have the same right" to "make and enforce contracts … as is enjoyed by white citizens."

The 9th Circuit said the allegations in the complaint suggest that "discriminatory intent played at least some role in Charter's refusal to contract with Entertainment Studios, thus denying the latter the same right to contract as a white-owned company."

Lawyers for Charter and Comcast filed separate appeals to the Supreme Court. One described Allen's suit as alleging an "outlandish racist conspiracy." Their appeals said several of his channels, including Comedy.TV and Recipe.TV, seek to target the same audience as better-known channels like Comedy Central and the Food Network, which are carried by the two cable companies.

They urged the high court to hear the case and to rule that a federal civil rights suit requires proof of actual discrimination.