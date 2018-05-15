MADISON, Wis. — The state Supreme Court is set to hear oral arguments on whether Attorney General Brad Schimel can represent state Superintendent Tony Evers in a dispute over the extent of Evers' powers.

The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty filed a lawsuit directly with the Supreme Court last year arguing Evers has been writing administrative rules without permission from Republican Gov. Scott Walker's administration.

Walker has ordered Schimel to represent Evers, even though Schimel agrees with WILL's position. Evers says that's a conflict of interest.

Evers is one of nine Democrats raising money to challenge Walker in November's elections.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments on the representation issue Tuesday morning. The court wasn't expected to hear arguments on the merits of the case.