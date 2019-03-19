– The Supreme Court agreed Monday to finally decide whether an insanity defense and rights to a unanimous jury verdict are constitutional requirements that apply nationwide.

Most states, but not all, permit criminal defendants to plead insanity and escape the full punishment of the law on the grounds that they did not know right from wrong at the time. Kansas says defendants may cite a "mental disease or defect" as a defense, but they may be found guilty nonetheless if they intended to commit the crime.

The court said it would hear an appeal from James Kahler, who shot and killed two of his daughters, his ex-wife and her grandmother, and sought to plead insanity. He claimed that he had sunk into hopeless depression after his marriage collapsed. But a state expert testified that Kahler planned the murders. He was convicted and sentenced to death, despite his insanity plea.

His appeal argues that the insanity defense is a fundamental aspect of U.S. justice and cannot be restricted or abolished by the states.

The justices will also decide whether a jury must be unanimous to reach a guilty verdict. A jury in New Orleans convicted Evangelisto Ramos, by a 10-2 vote, of murdering a prostitute. The state has since adopted a requirement of unanimous juries beginning this year, but the court will decide whether this is constitutionally ­mandated.