WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is striking down a Tennessee law that makes it hard for outsiders to break into the state's liquor sales market.
The court voted 7-2 Wednesday in ruling that a state requirement that someone live in Tennessee for two years to be eligible for a license to sell liquor violates the Constitution.
The outcome was a victory for a family that moved to Tennessee because of their daughter's disability and a national chain with nearly 200 liquor stores in 23 states.
