WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is stepping into a yearslong, politically charged fight over the federal consumer finance watchdog agency that was created in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis.
The justices agreed Friday to review an appeals court decision that upheld the structure of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. The agency has long been a target of conservative Republicans.
The Justice Department usually defends federal law. But the Trump administration agrees with a California law firm challenging the CFPB that the president should be able to fire the agency's director for any reason.
The CFPB was created as part of the Dodd-Frank legislation in response to the financial crisis.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
FAA confronts Boeing over internal messages revealing flaws
A Boeing pilot told a co-worker that he unknowingly misled safety regulators about a flight-control system on the now-grounded 737 MAX, according to the transcript of instant messages that the company belatedly turned over to federal officials.
National
38 people cited for violations in Clinton email probe
The State Department has completed its internal investigation into former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton's use of private email and found violations by 38 people, some of whom may face disciplinary action.
National
Syria crisis tests Trump's global religious freedom vows
The Turkish invasion of northern Syria in the wake of President Donald Trump's troop withdrawal from the region could put to the test Trump's stated…
National
'Final straw': GOP ex-Ohio Gov. Kasich supports impeachment
Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, who ran against President Donald Trump in the 2016 Republican primary, says he supports impeaching the president.
National
US officials propose less paperwork for mineral royalty cuts
A U.S. Bureau of Land Management proposal published Friday would make it easier for mining companies to request lower government royalty rates for certain minerals, an idea backed by supporters of an industry that supplies much of the world's baking soda.