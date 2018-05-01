WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court says Justice Sonia Sotomayor is "resting comfortably" after shoulder replacement surgery.
The 63-year-old Sotomayor had the procedure on her left shoulder Tuesday morning in New York. The court said in a statement that the surgery went well and that the justice expects to remain in the hospital for a night or two.
Sotomayor injured herself in a fall at home on April 16 and decided on the surgery after consulting with specialists.
The court says Sotomayor will wear a sling and curtail activities for the next few weeks. She is expected to need several months of physical therapy.
Justice Stephen Breyer had shoulder replacement surgery in 2013, after a bicycle accident.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Regulators approve $1.8M pipeline project in North Dakota
Regulators have approved a $1.8 million natural gas pipeline project in northwestern North Dakota.
National
White House delays a trade war but intensifies uncertainty
The White House's on-again, off-again tariffs are heightening uncertainty for U.S. companies that buy steel and aluminum and the foreign companies that supply them.
National
Dayton pushes for $138M more for schools' budget shortfalls
Gov. Mark Dayton called for lawmakers Tuesday to set aside $138 million in emergency funding for public schools as districts across the state grapple with budget shortfalls that may lead to teacher cuts, larger class sizes and overall spending cuts.
National
Milwaukee reaches possible settlement in stop-and-frisk suit
The American Civil Liberties Union of Wisconsin and the city of Milwaukee have reached a tentative $1.9 settlement in a lawsuit alleging the city police department's stop-and-frisk policy unfairly targets minorities.
National
How US small businesses can navigate the trade wars
The Trump administration has so far avoided a trade fight with Europe by temporarily exempting it from hefty steel and aluminum tariffs. Yet the move…
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.