WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is making her public return to the bench, eight weeks after surgery for lung cancer.
Court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg says the 85-year-old justice will join her eight colleagues on Tuesday when the court meets for a public session.
Ginsburg returned to the Washington building on Friday for the first time since her surgery in December, but that was for the justices' private conference. She also was captured on camera on Monday by the TMZ website walking through a Washington airport.
Ginsburg missed the court's arguments in January as she recovered from the surgery. But the court said she participated in the court's work during her absence.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Sex assault victims prompted to waive investigation rights
A Baltimore Sun survey found Baltimore-area police departments prompted sexual assault victims to waive their rights to an investigation more than 200 times in 2017 and 2018. The newspaper reports that the practice is contrary to guidance from experts and the International Association of Chiefs of Police.
National
Jailed Citgo executives in limbo amid Venezuela turmoil
A faint voice comes through the crackled phone line. On the other end, Tomeu Vadell, speaking from a military counterintelligence prison in Venezuela's capital, asks his daughters in Louisiana whether they've gone to church and says he plans to spend his Sunday doing pushups to keep his body and spirit intact.
National
High court won't take case of ex-Illinois Rep. Aaron Schock
The Supreme Court is declining to get involved in the corruption case against former Illinois congressman Aaron Schock.
National
Supreme Court rules out death penalty for Texas inmate
The Supreme Court is ending a long legal fight by ruling that a Texas death row inmate is intellectually disabled and thus may not be executed.
National
High court won't consider Tennessee death row inmate's case
The Supreme Court won't hear the case of a Tennessee death row inmate who claimed his rights were violated when he was forced to represent himself at trial.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.