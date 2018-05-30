MADISON, Wis. — The state Supreme Court says Wisconsin's criminal DNA surcharge isn't punishment.
The 5-0 decision Wednesday stems from a case involving Jamal Williams, who was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2014 for his role in a 2013 Milwaukee armed robbery that left a man dead.
Williams argued he was improperly required to pay the $250 DNA surcharge, saying when he committed his crimes the surcharge was mandatory only in certain sex crimes.
The Supreme Court found the surcharge isn't a punishment and therefore imposing it doesn't violate bans on ex post facto laws.
The court said the Legislature termed the payment a surcharge rather than a fine and it's intended to cover expanding DNA databanks rather than punish.
Williams' attorney, Christopher August, didn't immediately reply to an email.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.