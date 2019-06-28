– The Supreme Court on Thursday put on hold the Trump administration's plan to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census form sent to every household, saying it had provided a "contrived" reason for wanting the information.

Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the splintered opinion. In a section agreed with by the court's liberals, he said the Commerce Department must provide a clearer explanation.

Agencies must offer "genuine justifications for important decisions, reasons that can be scrutinized by courts and the interested public," Roberts wrote. "Accepting contrived reasons would defeat the purpose of the enterprise. If judicial review is to be more than an empty ritual, it must demand something better than the explanation offered for the action taken in this case."

Roberts said a district judge was right to send the issue back to the Commerce Department for a better explanation.

Whether there would be time for the department to come up with such an explanation and get judicial approval is unclear. The administration has said a decision was needed by the end of June to add such a question; other officials have said there is a fall deadline.

After the ruling, President Donald Trump tweeted that he has inquired with "the lawyers" whether the census may be delayed until the Supreme Court receives the necessary information to make a "final and decisive decision" on the matter.

Those who challenged the citizenship question have said its addition to the form would result in an undercount of millions of people who fear acknowledging that a noncitizen is part of their household.

Roberts' bottom line — that a lower court was right to say Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross had not provided an adequate explanation for adding the question — was joined by liberal Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan.

In dissent, Justice Clarence Thomas said the Trump administration's inclusion of a citizenship question was well within the federal agency's discretion. The court, he wrote, had overstepped its role by digging into the rationale for the decision with "suspicion and distrust."

"For the first time ever, the court invalidates an agency action solely because it questions the sincerity of the agency's otherwise adequate rationale," wrote Thomas, who was joined by fellow conservatives Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.

Groups who had opposed adding the question were pleased but cautious.

"On the census, the Trump administration's lies went so far that even this Supreme Court had to say no," said Michael Waldman, president of the liberal Brennan Center for Justice.

A string of lower-court judges found that Ross violated federal law and regulations in attempting to include the question on the census. They starkly rebutted his claim that the information was first requested by the Justice Department to enforce the Voting Rights Act, which protects minorities, and they noted his consultations with hard-line immigration advocates in the White House beforehand.

What happens next is not immediately clear, because the department had said it must know by the summer whether the question can be added.

Dale Ho, director of the ACLU's Voting Rights Project, said there is not enough time for the administration to try to come up with a new, legal rationale for adding the citizenship question.

"If they try to do this over the weekend, it's a sign of cutting corners and not reasoned decision-making," Ho said. "There really is not time. If the administration tries to rush it, that's clearly a red flag."