A U.S. Supreme Court ruling clearing the way for drivers to sue trucking companies could have a major impact on the labor battle that has raged for years at Southern California’s ports, according to worker advocates.

Trucking firms may not block workers from filing class-action lawsuits, even if they consider them to be independent contractors rather than employees, the court ruled.

The unanimous decision came in a case filed by Dominic Oliveira, a long-haul driver for New Prime, a Missouri-based carrier with 5,000 contractors. Oliveira said the company failed to pay him and other workers the legal minimum wage and falsely classified them as contractors rather than employees to avoid labor law rules.

New Prime contended that its drivers could not sue because they had signed contracts agreeing to arbitrate any claims privately, waiving their right to go to court.

The ruling bolsters efforts by the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, which has been fighting trucking companies at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach over classification of more than 20,000 drivers as contractors rather than employees. Independent contractors are not subject to statutes covering such issues as minimum wage, overtime, discrimination, sexual harassment, wrongful termination and workplace injuries.

Lawsuits over misclassification have multiplied in recent decades across industries as varied as janitorial services, construction, hospitals and exotic dancing. The fight has expanded to gig economy companies such as Uber, Lyft and Amazon, which have built entire workforces based on contract drivers.

The Supreme Court opinion is “a great victory for all workers in the transportation industry, including employees, legitimate independent contractors, and drivers misclassified as independent contractors who are suffering egregious wage theft,” said Fred Potter, director of the Teamsters Port Division.

The decision “will make it harder for motor carriers and independent owner-operators alike to rely on agreements to resolve their disputes through arbitration,” said a statement released by the American Trucking Assns., an industry trade group. That will raise costs across the supply chain, the group said.

Arbitration agreements, often accompanied by class-action waivers, require workers to resolve disputes with their employers by hiring private arbitrators who conduct proceedings out of the public eye.

Private arbitrators are seen as more likely to rule in favor of businesses. And when workers are barred from joining colleagues in class-action suits, they often are unable to find lawyers to represent them because individual arbitrations do not adequately cover legal fees.

A growing swath of U.S. businesses, seeking protection from workers’ lawsuits, has adopted arbitration agreements as a condition of employment. Since the early 2000s, the share of workers employed in private-sector, nonunion jobs subject to mandatory arbitration has more than doubled to about 55 percent, according to the Economic Policy Institute, a Washington-based think tank. The agreements cover some 60 million workers.

What is yet to be determined is whether the ruling has a much broader impact — specifically, whether it will influence pending federal class-action lawsuits against Amazon, GrubHub, Doordash, Postmates and other app-based platforms.