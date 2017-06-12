– Unwed mothers and fathers may not be treated differently in determining whether their children may claim U.S. citizenship, the Supreme Court ruled Monday.

“The gender line Congress drew is incompatible with the requirement that the government accord to all persons ‘the equal protection of the laws,’ ” Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg wrote for the majority.

The case concerned Luis Ramon Morales-Santana, who was born in 1962 in the Dominican Republic. His father was a U.S. citizen, but his mother was not. His parents were unwed but later married.

The family moved to the United States when Morales-Santana was 13, and he lived in this country for decades. After convictions for robbery, attempted murder and other crimes, federal authorities sought to deport him.

He resisted, claiming U.S. citizenship. But the law in effect when he was born allowed unwed fathers of children born abroad to transmit citizenship to them only if the fathers had lived in the United States before the child was born for a total of 10 years, five of them after age 14. Morales-Santana’s father fell just short of satisfying that requirement.

The same law made it much easier for unwed mothers to transmit citizenship to their children, requiring them to have lived in the United States for a year before their child was born. (The law has since been amended, but it continues to favor mothers over fathers.)

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York ruled for Morales-Santana, saying that the differing treatment of mothers and fathers was unconstitutional sex discrimination. The appeals court declared him a citizen.

Ginsburg agreed that the law was based on stereotypes that violated equal protection principles. The law, she wrote, was built on a faulty assumption “that unwed fathers care little about, indeed are strangers to, their children.”

“Lump characterization of that kind, however, no longer passes equal protection inspection,” Ginsburg wrote.

In a second decision Monday, Henson v. Santander Consumer USA, Justice Neil Gorsuch issued his first opinion. Writing for a unanimous court, he said that it was for Congress rather than the court to address a possible gap in a federal debt collection law.

When Congress enacted the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act in 1977, it imposed strict regulations on firms that collected other companies’ debts. But it did not address the activities of businesses like banks, credit card companies and car dealerships that collect their own debts.

That distinction failed to anticipate an increasingly popular business model, in which companies buy distressed debt outright and then try to collect it. The question in the case was whether such companies qualified as debt collectors under the law.

Gorsuch concluded that the law as written did not reach the new business model.

“While it is of course our job to apply faithfully the law Congress has written,” Gorsuch wrote, “it is never our job to rewrite a constitutionally valid statutory text under the banner of speculation about what Congress might have done had it faced a question that, on everyone’s account, it never faced.”