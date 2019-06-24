WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is rejecting an early challenge to President Donald Trump's authority to impose tariffs on imported steel based on national security concerns.
The justices did not comment on Monday in leaving in place a decision by the Court of International Trade that ruled against steel importers and other users of imported steel who challenged the 25% tariff on steel that Trump imposed in 2018.
The importers argue that Trump does not have unbounded authority under the Constitution to regulate trade. They say that job belongs to Congress.
The legal challenge is at an early stage, before a federal appeals court has weighed in. The case could return to the Supreme Court later.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Defense to question investigator in case against Navy SEAL
Defense lawyers for a decorated Navy SEAL charged with war crimes are expected to grill the lead investigator in the case Tuesday as they try to paint a picture of an upstanding war hero being framed by lies.
National
Stakes high for NBC News ahead of 2-night Democratic debate
Don't envy NBC News executive Rashida Jones, who is behind this week's inaugural Democratic presidential debate and will have to juggle 20 candidates, five news personalities and, it's likely, one tweeting president.
National
Alabama wage suit to get second hearing before appeals court
A federal appeals court is being asked to toss a lawsuit that had accused Alabama lawmakers of racially discrimination due to a law that blocked the majority-black city of Birmingham from raising its minimum wage.
National
Illinois governor plans to sign recreational marijuana bill
The governor of Illinois plans to make the state the 11th in the nation to legalize recreational marijuana use.
Minneapolis
'There is no safe space,' Latinos say, as threats of ICE raids linger
Business is down in a thriving immigrant hub in Minneapolis and residents are on high alert as President Trump steps up his threat of deportations.