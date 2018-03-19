WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is rejecting a challenge to Arizona's death penalty law.
The justices on Monday let stand the convictions and death sentences of Abel Daniel Hidalgo. He's in a federal prison in Arizona serving life sentences for two other killings committed on an Indian reservation in Idaho.
Hidalgo says the law doesn't sufficiently narrow eligibility for a death sentence.
Arizona law includes 14 aggravating circumstances that prosecutors can put forward to justify a death sentence. Jurors then deliberate between a sentence of death or life in prison.
The court's four more liberal justices say they would be willing to take up the issue Hidalgo raised but in a different case in which lower courts could more thoroughly explore it first.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.