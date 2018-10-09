WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is refusing to hear an appeal from an Oregon judge who was suspended after allegations that he had refused to marry gay couples and had broken gun laws.
The justices on Tuesday left in place the three-year suspension against Judge Vance Day, who had argued that he was singled out for his opposition to same-sex marriage.
The Oregon Supreme Court imposed the suspension in March after determining that Day had lied to ethics investigators.
Day also is accused of allowing a felon to handle a gun and is facing criminal charges. The trial is scheduled to begin on Oct. 22.
Day is a judge in Marion County, which includes the state capital, Salem.
