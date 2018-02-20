WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is rejecting two challenges by guns rights groups to California laws regulating firearms' sales.
The action Tuesday came less than a week after a gunman in Florida killed 17 people at a Florida high school.
The justices did not comment in leaving in place two rulings by the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
In one case, the appeals court upheld California's $19 fee for sales and transfers of guns. In the other, the court said California could require people to wait 10 days to buy a gun, even if they already owned one and their background check was completed sooner.
Justice Clarence Thomas issued a 14-page dissent in the background check case.
