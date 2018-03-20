– A skeptical Supreme Court took aim Tuesday at a California law that forces anti-abortion crisis pregnancy centers to provide information about abortion.

A ruling striking down the law could doom similar laws in Hawaii and Illinois, and also call into question laws in other states that seek to regulate doctors' speech.

Both conservative and liberal justices raised questions about the law, which took effect in 2016. Centers that are licensed by the state must tell clients about the availability of contraception, abortion and prenatal care, at little or no cost. Centers that are unlicensed also must post a sign that says so.

The centers say they are being singled out and forced to deliver a message with which they disagree. California says the law is needed to let poor women know all their options.

At different points in the arguments, liberal Justices Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor said they were troubled by aspects of the law. Sotomayor said there was at least one instance dealing with unlicensed centers that seemed "burdensome and wrong."

Justice Samuel Alito said the state's criteria seemed to take in only "pro-life clinics."

"When you put all this together, you get a very suspicious pattern," Alito said.

Joshua Klein, California's deputy solicitor general, said the state is targeting poor women, not the centers. The idea is to let a woman know that "her financial circumstance does not make her unable to access alternative and supplemental care, including full prenatal and delivery care."

The court has upheld requirements that doctors in abortion clinics must tell patients about alternatives to abortion.

"If a pro-life state can tell a doctor you have to tell people about adoption, why can't a pro-choice state say you have to tell people about an abortion?" Justice Stephen Breyer asked Michael Farris, representing the centers.

Farris said the court has recognized that doctors must obtain a patient's informed consent about the risks and alternatives of medical procedures, including abortions.

The group NARAL Pro-Choice California was a prime sponsor of the law. NARAL contends that the centers mislead women about their options and try to pressure them to forgo abortion. California's law was challenged by the National Institute of Family and Life Advocates, which has ties to 1,500 pregnancy centers nationwide and 140 in California.