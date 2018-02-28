MINNEAPOLIS — The case of a Minnesota man who was 16 when he and an accomplice killed a mother and son in Minneapolis is being sent back to a lower court for resentencing.

Twenty-six-year-old Brian Lee Flowers was initially given mandatory life without parole for the 2008 killings. But those sentences have since been banned for juveniles.

Flowers was then given two concurrent sentences of life with the possibility of parole, meaning he'd be able to seek parole after 30 years. Prosecutors appealed, arguing for consecutive sentences — meaning no possible release for 60 years.

The Minnesota Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that judges aren't limited from imposing consecutive life sentences in these cases. The case was returned to Hennepin County, where the court can use discretion in determining whether Flowers should get consecutive sentences.