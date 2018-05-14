WASHINGTON — The mother of a Pennsylvania State Police trooper accidentally shot by a firearms instructor can go forward with her lawsuit against the instructor after the Supreme Court declined on Monday to hear the case.
The case stems from the September 2014 shooting death of 26-year-old David Kedra. Kedra was attending firearms training when he was accidentally shot by instructor Richard Schroeter.
Schroeter pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment of another person and was sentenced to two weeks in jail, followed by three to 18 months of house arrest and other penalties.
A court initially dismissed a lawsuit against Schroeter by Kedra's mother. But an appeals court allowed the lawsuit to go forward.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Supreme Court greenlights driver rights in rental case
The Supreme Court said Monday that people who borrow rental cars from friends or family are generally entitled to the same protections against police searches as the authorized driver.
National
Immigration crackdown shifts to employers as audits surge
Immigration officials have sharply increased audits of companies to verify that their employees are authorized to work in the country, signaling the Trump administration's crackdown on illegal immigration is reaching deeper into the workplace to create a "culture of compliance" among employers who rely on immigrant labor.
National
Supreme Court rules for inmate whose lawyer conceded guilt
The Supreme Court ruled Monday that a lawyer for a criminal defendant cannot override his client's wish to maintain his innocence at trial, even if the lawyer's aim is to avoid a death sentence.
National
Ernest Medina, key figure in My Lai massacre, has died
Former Army Capt. Ernest Medina, a key figure in the My Lai massacre during the Vietnam war, has died in Wisconsin. He was 81.
National
Father of Ohio teen who died in van poses multiple questions
The father of a 16-year-old boy who died after being trapped in a minivan has questioned why responding officers didn't get out of their cruiser.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.