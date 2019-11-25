– A climate scientist may pursue his defamation lawsuit against a conservative magazine and a libertarian Washington think tank after the Supreme Court on Monday declined to intervene.

The National Review and the Competitive Enterprise Institute had asked the court to review a decision by District of Columbia courts that said the lawsuit by Pennsylvania State University Prof. Michael Mann could continue.

The court turned down the request, but Justice Samuel Alito dissented, saying the case "presents questions that go to the very heart of the guarantee of freedom of speech and freedom of the press."

The court prepared for the holidays by dispatching several closely watched cases.

Without comment, it said it would not review a Maryland court's decision rejecting a new trial for Adnan Syed, whose murder conviction was questioned in an investigation by the podcast "Serial."

The justices vacated a lower court's decision upholding Alaska's campaign contribution limit of $500 to candidates.

The court also indicated it will look for a case to decide how much authority Congress can cede to independent or executive branch agencies.

In the defamation case, Mann, an expert on climate change, published work that blamed human activity for global warning. The work was criticized by some scientists, but an investigation by Penn State cleared him of any wrongdoing.

That did not stop the criticism. In a CEI blog, Rand Simberg wrote that Penn State had "covered up wrongdoing." Mark Steyn picked up the theme in a post on the "Corner," a blog hosted by the website of National Review. Steyn said Mann was "behind the fraudulent climate-change" study and that the investigation clearing him was a coverup.

Mann demanded retractions and apologies. Instead, National Review published a response from its editor, Rich Lowry, titled "Get Lost." He refused to retract and clarified that " 'fraudulent' doesn't mean honest-to-goodness criminal fraud. It means intellectually bogus and wrong."

Mann sued.