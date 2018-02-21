– The Supreme Court issued four decisions Wednesday, including ones on international terrorism, whistleblowers in securities cases and civil rights suits filed by prisoners. In the cases:

• The court unanimously rejected an attempt by victims of three 1997 suicide bombings in Jerusalem to seize Iranian artifacts housed at the University of Chicago. The plaintiffs had won a $71.5 million judgment against Iran, which they said had been responsible for the bombings. They sought to seize the artifacts to help satisfy the judgment.

• The court unanimously ruled that a federal law protecting whistleblowers in securities cases must be read narrowly to bar many retaliation suits from people who say they were fired for reporting wrongdoing. The words of the law, part of the Dodd-Frank Act, required that conclusion, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg wrote.

• By a 5-4 vote that divided the justices along ideological lines, the court ruled that prisoners who win civil rights suits must pay 25 percent of the damages they recover toward awards of attorney's fees. The case concerned Charles Murphy, an Illinois inmate badly beaten by prison guards. Murphy sued the guards, winning about $307,000 and $108,000 in attorney's fees.

• By a 6-3 vote, the court ruled that a North Carolina man who pleaded guilty to violating a federal law that bars firearms on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol may nonetheless challenge the constitutionality of the law on appeal. Justice Stephen Breyer, writing for the majority, said the defendant's "valid guilty plea does not, by itself, bar direct appeal of his constitutional claims in these circumstances."