– On Monday, it was a soft-spoken senior member of the Congressional Black Caucus, Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, D-Mo. On Tuesday, the careful chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Rep. Eliot Engel, D-N.Y., threw in his support. So did Reps. Jennifer Wexton and Jason Crow, two freshmen who flipped Republican seats in Virginia and Colorado.

On Wednesday, the influential chairwoman of the House Appropriations Committee, Rep. Nita Lowey, D-N.Y., added her voice.

The trickle of Democrats coming out in favor of opening a full impeachment inquiry is threatening to turn into a flood, raising pressure on Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., to take the full House vote she has tried to avoid all year. This week alone, a dozen Democrats have announced their support for an inquiry, joining at least 116 declared supporters.

It was not necessarily supposed to go that way. The House’s departure last Friday was expected to lower the temperature around the prospect of a formal impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump. An unexpected declaration by the House Judiciary Committee in court papers Friday that an impeachment investigation was effectively already underway might well have cooled matters further.

But far from relieving pressure, the Judiciary Committee’s legal maneuver may have actually eased the way for more Democrats to come forward.

“The president’s repeated abuses have brought American democracy to a perilous crossroads,” Engel said. “Following the guidance of the Constitution — which I have sworn to uphold — is the only way to achieve justice.”

For now, there are few signs that the rising support will translate into meaningful changes to the House Democratic leadership’s approach to an issue that deeply divides the country.

Pelosi and her top lieutenants remain skeptical of advancing a full-bore impeachment inquiry without broader public support. They want to see if the House can use the courts to free up information and witnesses related to Robert Mueller’s investigation that are being blocked by the White House before reaching conclusions — a process that could take months, at best.

Democratic leaders always recognized that the August break could be an inflection point for some lawmakers, when conversations with their constituents could push them toward endorsing impeachment. But the drive toward an inquiry seems to be driven as much by internal politics on Capitol Hill as any push from voters.

Rep. Mike Quigley, D-Ill., an advocate of an inquiry, said individual members’ views are being shaped by a range of factors, including possible primary challenges, Mueller’s testimony last week, comments by Trump that are widely condemned as racist and the administration’s refusal to comply with certain investigative requests by Congress.

Republicans are watching in wait for what they believe could be a suicidal decision for Democrats.

When Rep. Kim Schrier, D-Wash., who narrowly flipped a Republican seat in 2018, announced her support this week for an inquiry, the House Republican Conference’s campaign arm denounced her as a “deranged socialist” who was “so blinded by her hatred of President Trump that she is perpetuating impeachment conspiracy theories instead of working for her constituents.”