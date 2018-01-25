Well-wishers have flocked to Twitter with an outpouring of support for Vikings Hall of Fame defensive end Chris Doleman as he faced surgery in Atlanta to remove a brain tumor.

Keith Millard, one of Doleman’s closest teammates on and off the field as a Viking, tweeted this on Wednesday:

Please say a prayer for Chris Doleman, he’s has surgery today to remove a brain tumor. A great teammate and friend for the 7 yrs we played together. An awesome person. Thinking about you buddy. God bless pic.twitter.com/l6RC2PHquQ

— Keith Millard (@keithjmillard75) January 24, 2018 ">

Millard received several re-tweets and responses from fans, former teammates and former adversaries.

“Prayers up,” tweeted former Giants linebacker Carl Banks.

Someone tweeting from Doleman’s Twitter account wrote on Wednesday, “Thank you for your #prayers. Please continue to keep Chris in your thoughts & prayers during this time. Chris is a fighter! #VikingsNation.

Millard responded, “Love you brother, I’m praying for you Dole. Be strong.”

Doleman was the fourth overall pick in 1985. He played for the Vikings from 1985 to ’93 before spending two years with the Falcons, three with the 49ers and one final season with the Vikings in 1999.

Doleman had 150 ½ career sacks, 22 of which came during the 1989 season. That same season, Millard, playing tackle right next to Doleman, had 18 sacks and won Associated Press NFL Defensive Player of the Year.