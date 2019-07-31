MOSCOW — An unmanned Russian spaceship carrying supplies for the International Space Station has launched from Russia's space complex in Kazakhstan.
The Progress 73 cargo ship blasted off atop a Soyuz rocket at 1210 GMT Wednesday. It is to dock with the ISS about 3 ½ hours later after two orbits.
The Progress is carrying about three tons (2.7 metric tons) of food, fuel and supplies to the space station, which currently has six astronauts aboard.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Prosecutors charge former Audi boss in emissions scandal
German prosecutors have charged the former head of Audi, Volkswagen's luxury division, with fraud in connection with the sale of cars with software that enabled cheating on emissions tests, adding another chapter to VW's diesel scandal that has seen its former CEO charged in the U.S. and two executives go to prison there.
World
Puerto Rico governor chooses possible successor
Puerto Rico's governor says he's chosen former Congress representative Pedro Pierluisi as the U.S. territory's secretary of state. That post would put Pierluisi in line to be governor when Rosselló steps down this week — but he's unlikely to be approved by legislators.
World
UAE, Iran hold rare talks in Tehran on maritime security
Officials from the United Arab Emirates and Iran met to discuss maritime security for the first time in six years amid a spike in tensions in the Persian Gulf, both countries confirmed on Wednesday.
World
Supply ship blasts off for International Space Station
An unmanned Russian spaceship carrying supplies for the International Space Station has launched from Russia's space complex in Kazakhstan.
World
English Heritage tests video review tech for jousting
Medieval is meeting modern as English Heritage tests video review technology for jousting.