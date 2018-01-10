Supervalu’s wholesale and retail divisions continued to move in opposite directions in the most recent quarter results released Wednesday.

The company reported an adjusted profit from continuing operations of $18 million, or 46 cents a diluted share, for the three months ended Dec. 2, the third quarter of its fiscal year.

That’s a turnaround from a loss of $11 million in the same period a year earlier. The adjustments covered $4 million in acquisition-related costs and $1 million in costs for store closings.

Sales shot up 31 percent to $3.94 billion, helped by the acquisition of Unified Grocers in its wholesale division.

With that deal, Supervalu saw its wholesale net sales jump 52 percent to $982 million. “We continue to achieve strong underlying growth in our wholesale business,” Mark Gross, Supervalu’s chief executive, said in a statement.

The retail division, on the other hand, continued its slide. Same store sales at the five banners, including Cub Foods, fell 3.5 percent. Four stores have closed since last quarter.

The overall improved earnings did little to boost the stock price in premarket trading. The stock lost 34 percent in 2017 and has continued to lose ground this year. In premarket trading Wednesday, the stock was off 9 percent.