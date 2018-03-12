Not only have the rumors of a Beyoncé and Jay Z co-headlining tour been confirmed on Monday morning, but Twin Cities fans were crazy in love with the inclusion of an Aug. 8 date at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The married pop/hip-hop superstars will play 36 dates total this summer, the second time they’ve done so – but first time they’ve landed in Minnesota together. They're calling it the On the Run II Tour, kicking off June 6 in Cardiff, England, and resuming in the States on July 25 in Cleveland.

Tickets for the Minneapolis date -- which falls on a Wednesday night -- go on sale Monday, March 19, at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster, which lists the prices at $18 to a whopping $1,993. Pre-sale options begin on Wednesday.

Unlike the Taylor Swift shows at USBS a month later, local fans aren't likely to balk at the higher prices in this case. Not only are they two of the biggest names in music -- or, really, in pop culture on the whole -- they seem to be a case of 1+1=3 in terms of drawing power.

The couple's prior tour together in 2014 grossed $95 million in ticket sales off of only 20 dates, making it the eighth highest-grossing tour that year despite the relative brevity of it. Even before they became parents of twins last year, both parents have been cutting back on their performance schedules.

Jay (aka Shawn Carter) hasn't been on stage in Minnesota since a 2013 show at Xcel Energy Center, where he seemed to admit he should perform here more often. "I gotta admit, I was sleepin' on y'all," the Brooklyn rap icon told local fans during the light-hearted two-hour performance.

He's coming to town following the widespread critical acclaim and relatively mediocre commercial success of his more raw and personal album "4:44," which included the Grammy-nominated single "The Story of O.J." as well as another memorable duet with his wife, "Family Feud." They will probably perform the latter tune together on the tour along with, of course, their prenuptial 2003 megahit "Crazy in Love."

As for Bey, Minnesota fans are still glowing two years later over her TCF Bank Stadium show in 2016, where she movingly saluted Prince and proved she can command a sold-out stadium. Attendees sang the praises of the Gophers football stadium after that show, which could amplify complaints over the acoustics at the newer (but bigger) Vikings stadium.