LODI, Wis. — The Lodi school superintendent says law enforcement officials are investigating a homicide just south of the city.
An email to parents Tuesday morning says there's no threat to students or staff in the school district. Superintendent Chuck Purcell says classes are being held as normal.
Dane County sheriff's deputies responded to a residence along Highway 113 about 4:30 a.m. on a report of a battery. Authorities have not said how many people are involved in the incident or what happened.
Purcell says there are no school children that reside in the home.
